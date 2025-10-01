Analysts Set Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Target Price at $3.79

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.7857.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GERN

Geron Stock Performance

GERN opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 53.52%.Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 5455.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Geron by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 3,215,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,305 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.