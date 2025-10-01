Analysts Set Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) PT at $11.60

Shares of Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.
RCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Avita Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avita Medical in a research report on Monday, September 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCEL
Insider Activity at Avita Medical
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avita Medical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avita Medical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avita Medical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Avita Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avita Medical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Avita Medical by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avita Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. Avita Medical has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.
Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Avita Medical had a negative net margin of 68.87% and a negative return on equity of 632.62%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Avita Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avita Medical
AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avita Medical
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Avita Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avita Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.