Analysts Set Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) PT at $11.60

Shares of Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Avita Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avita Medical in a research report on Monday, September 15th.

Insider Activity at Avita Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avita Medical

In related news, Director Robert Mcnamara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,469.50. This represents a 13.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,660. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avita Medical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avita Medical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Avita Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avita Medical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Avita Medical by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avita Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. Avita Medical has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Avita Medical had a negative net margin of 68.87% and a negative return on equity of 632.62%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Avita Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avita Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

