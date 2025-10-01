Analysts Set AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target at $20.67

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.6667.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AVPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.
In related news, Director John Chi On Ho sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $9,886,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,732,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,774,047.59. This represents a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang sold 2,068,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $31,468,972.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,841,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,534,584.13. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,640,882 shares of company stock valued at $85,946,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 621.7% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in AvePoint by 2,028.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
