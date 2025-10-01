Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

