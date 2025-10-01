Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Stock Price Down 0.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Monday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 29,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 55,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

