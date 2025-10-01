ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $12.43. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 12,793 shares.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

