Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for NOV FY2025 Earnings

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a research note issued on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price target on NOV and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.36%.The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $42,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 119.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

