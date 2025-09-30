Zacks Research Comments on Chubb’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2026 earnings at $25.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.50 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CB. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $279.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.