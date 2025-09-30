Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $363.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.58 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HAIN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Stephens lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 5.2%

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6,315.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, Director Neil Campbell acquired 62,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $95,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 125,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,864.88. This trade represents a 99.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alison Lewis acquired 44,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,342.50. This trade represents a 149.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 137,535 shares of company stock worth $207,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

