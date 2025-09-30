Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,090,000 after buying an additional 6,109,190 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,092 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6,594.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,167,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after buying an additional 1,149,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after acquiring an additional 986,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $83.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.0%

XEL opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.