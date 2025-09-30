Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Stock Position Raised by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 153.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.