William Blair Decreases Earnings Estimates for Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Starbucks stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.83. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $1,379,619,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $1,246,316,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $503,539,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 146.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,201,000 after buying an additional 3,596,014 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

