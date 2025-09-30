What is William Blair’s Forecast for Accenture Q1 Earnings?

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a report issued on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $247.07 on Monday. Accenture has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.72 and a 200 day moving average of $285.31. The company has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.