What is William Blair’s Estimate for GFL FY2025 Earnings?

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GFL. Citigroup upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Munro Partners purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $12,926,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 823.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 197,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 224,666 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 96,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

