What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for FMBH Q4 Earnings?

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 18.32%.The business had revenue of $88.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.42 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $58,454.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,659.56. The trade was a 12.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 45,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,868,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

