Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 173.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after buying an additional 1,522,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,727,000 after buying an additional 431,495 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,343,000 after buying an additional 410,734 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $414.43 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

View Our Latest Report on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.