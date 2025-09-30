The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $44.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ST. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

ST stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $82,380.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,376.30. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 446.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

