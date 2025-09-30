Target Corporation $TGT Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Target by 29.1% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 33,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $225,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 17.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2,091.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.48.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

