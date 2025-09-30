Stifel Canada Issues Positive Outlook for Aritzia Earnings

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aritzia in a research report issued on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Aritzia’s FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aritzia from C$82.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Aritzia from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aritzia from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from C$79.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.70.

ATZ opened at C$86.80 on Monday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$36.51 and a 12 month high of C$90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.50, for a total value of C$1,510,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,627. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

