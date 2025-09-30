State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,815 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $147.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $113.85. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

In other news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The trade was a 52.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,462 shares of company stock valued at $420,370,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

