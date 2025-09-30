State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,140 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.2% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

