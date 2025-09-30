State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 158,082 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 464,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,367,000 after buying an additional 3,778,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,149,000 after buying an additional 2,889,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amcor by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,707,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,860,000 after buying an additional 2,735,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,191,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,142,000 after acquiring an additional 490,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

