StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Receives $34.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.3636.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE SARO opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. StandardAero has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $474,438.48. This trade represents a 81.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,626 shares of company stock worth $2,261,951.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SARO. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in StandardAero by 46.8% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of StandardAero by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of StandardAero by 100.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in StandardAero by 32.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in StandardAero by 272.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

