Signaturefd LLC Sells 116 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,104,000 after buying an additional 41,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDY opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
