Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,044.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 366.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 27.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,076,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,998,000 after buying an additional 211,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 64,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average of $113.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $91,632.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,915.20. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204,462 shares of company stock worth $420,370,484. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

