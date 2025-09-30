Sidoti Csr Reduces Earnings Estimates for Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Oportun Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Oportun Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

OPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPRT opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 7,067.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,601,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,902 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 1,266.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 82,752 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 262,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 79.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oportun Financial

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 4,214 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $27,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,981.76. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.