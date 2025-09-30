Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Forecast for WS Earnings

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Worthington Steel in a report issued on Thursday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Worthington Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Steel’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WS. Wall Street Zen lowered Worthington Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Worthington Steel from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.88. Worthington Steel has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.30 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 3.80%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

