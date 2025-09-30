Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook of LPX Q4 Earnings

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $85.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $122.87.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.