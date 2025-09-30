Seaport Res Ptn Boosts Earnings Estimates for nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for nVent Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $96.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $101.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 57.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,670. This represents a 67.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.