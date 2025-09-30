Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stitch Fix Q1 Earnings

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a report issued on Thursday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stitch Fix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Stitch Fix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $104,743.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 937,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,423.80. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Casey O’connor sold 31,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $166,864.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 498,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,636.14. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,047,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,350,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

