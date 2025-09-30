Raymond James Financial Estimates Vecima Networks Q3 Earnings

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Vecima Networks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
Vecima Networks stock opened at C$10.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.64 million, a PE ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.48. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$8.43 and a 1-year high of C$21.09.
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
