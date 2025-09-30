Raymond James Financial Estimates Vecima Networks Q3 Earnings

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Vecima Networks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$10.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.64 million, a PE ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.48. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$8.43 and a 1-year high of C$21.09.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.