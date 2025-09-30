Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.2% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 24.3% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.0%

Broadcom stock opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

