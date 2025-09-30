Q4 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, September 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.91.

AC stock opened at C$17.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.73. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.69 and a 12-month high of C$26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.09.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

