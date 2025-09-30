Q1 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Raised by Zacks Research

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.0%

XEL stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

