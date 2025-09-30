Q1 EPS Estimate for Uranium Energy Decreased by Analyst

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Uranium Energy in a report released on Wednesday, September 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UEC. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $13.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In related news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $105,058,000. Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11,233.4% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 4,093,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 120.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,394 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 255.1% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

