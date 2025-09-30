Q1 Earnings Forecast for TruGolf Issued By Singular Research

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Free Report) – Analysts at Singular Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for TruGolf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 25th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Singular Research currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TruGolf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for TruGolf’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($19.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($17.19). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut TruGolf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

TRUG opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. TruGolf has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

