Q1 Earnings Estimate for Stitch Fix Issued By William Blair

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report issued on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stitch Fix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. Zacks Research raised shares of Stitch Fix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

SFIX opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 20,538 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $104,743.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 937,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,423.80. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Casey O’connor sold 31,248 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $166,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 498,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,636.14. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,047,536 shares of company stock worth $5,350,202 over the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

