Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Acumen Capital Analyst Says

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

Pollard Banknote Stock Up 2.3%

Insider Transactions at Pollard Banknote

Shares of PBL opened at C$22.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$620.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$17.19 and a 12 month high of C$29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.51.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Versterre acquired 2,407 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.93 per share, with a total value of C$50,378.51. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,407 shares in the company, valued at C$50,378.51. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

