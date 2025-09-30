Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 890.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,263,000 after acquiring an additional 363,049 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 36,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.



