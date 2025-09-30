Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,224 shares in the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $60,492,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 73.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,711,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 477.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,833,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

