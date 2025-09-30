Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in Cigna Group $CI

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group by 830.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Cigna Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 14,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Truist Financial set a $375.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.81.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $286.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.54 and a 200 day moving average of $310.31. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $256.89 and a 12-month high of $358.88.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

