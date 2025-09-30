Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $119.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

