ORG Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2%

SHW opened at $342.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

