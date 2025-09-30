ORG Partners LLC Buys 49 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.9%

PWR stock opened at $409.12 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.40.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.