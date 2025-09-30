ORG Partners LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Wabtec by 70.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wabtec by 30.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Wabtec by 22.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Wabtec by 9.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wabtec during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $340,954.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,586,965.53. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WAB opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Wabtec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.