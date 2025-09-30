National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.67.

NFI Group Price Performance

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI stock opened at C$15.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.71. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$9.83 and a 52 week high of C$19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.75.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

