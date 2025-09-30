Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Rocket Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

NYSE RKT opened at $20.10 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 23.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

