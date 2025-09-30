MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes $464,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

