Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $229,000 in STERIS plc $STE

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 503.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STERIS Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of STE opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.95.
STERIS Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.
Insider Transactions at STERIS
In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.62. The trade was a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
