Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 505.3% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.46 and a 200 day moving average of $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

