Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 505.3% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.46 and a 200 day moving average of $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
